Teenager charged in connection to car thefts in Kildare and Carlow

It comes after gardaí in the Naas District conducted an operation targeting people suspected of being involved in vehicle theft on Saturday, May 20.

A teenager has been charged in connection to car thefts in the east of the country.

The young man was arrested as part of an operation targeting persons suspected of being involved in the theft of vehicles in the Eastern Region.

He is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court this morning, Monday, May 22, 2023 at 10.30am.

One car, which was recently reported as stolen, was spotted on the M7 and a managed containment operation was put in place from gardaí in Carlow.

The vehicle was located a short time later on the N80.

Two teenage boys (both youths) were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in Carlow.

Meanwhile a second vehicle, which was also reported as stolen recently, was spotted travelling in the Newbridge area and failed to stop for gardaí. It was found abandoned a short distance away.

Two other teenage boys (one of whom is a youth) were arrested in the vicinity and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a garda station in Kildare.

The three other male teenagers have been released without charge pending a referral to the Garda Youth Diversion Programme.

Investigations are ongoing.