Teenager charged after violent punch up in Longford shop caught on video

The Sunday World can reveal gardaí this morning arrested a man in his late teens before later charging him in connection to the incident.

A man in his late teens has been arrested and charged in connection to a violent brawl that saw horrified staff and customers inside a Longford shop watch on in terror as two men traded blows in broad daylight.

Gardaí launched an investigation into the incident after two young men suddenly began exchanging punches inside the door of the midlands town’s Spa store last Friday afternoon.

Video footage taken from the scene showed a young man approach the counter before another young male suddenly appeared while appearing to video the other suspect on a mobile phone.

Shocking scenes as pair trade blows inside Longford shop in front of horrified staff and customers

Seconds later, the two suspects could be seen grappling and throwing punches at one another as staff and customers looked on in disbelief.

The 90 second clip also showed how another man attempted to intervene as the fight between the two suspects intensified.

The violent brawl is eventually broken up when another man enters the store and escorts one of the assailants outside.

A number of customers who had stayed outside the store as the unruly events inside unfolded can be seen entering the store, clearly startled at what had occurred just seconds before.

Camera footage taken from the scene moments afterwards underlined the ferocity of the incident as broken glass and a number of bottles could be seen left strewn across the floor and across the counter top.

“Gardaí in Longford were alerted following reports of two males fighting in a retail premises on Main Street, Longford, on Friday 21st April, 2023. Those involved had left the premises on arrival of Gardaí,” said a garda spokesperson.

“This morning, Friday 28th April 2023, an adult male, in his late teens, was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He has since been charged and is due to appear before Longford District Court at a later date.

“Investigations are ongoing."