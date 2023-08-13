Teenage boy charged over serious assault on English tourists in Dublin’s Temple Bar

Three English men suffered serious injuries after they were attacked and robbed while socialising in Temple Bar on August 11

Gardaí who cancelled 999 calls at Command and Control centres were later cleared of wrongdoing after claiming they acted on the instructions of superiors. Photo: PA/File photo

A teenage boy has been charged over the serious assault and robbery of three tourists in Dublin.

Three English men suffered serious injuries after they were attacked and robbed while socialising in Temple Bar on August 11 in what is the latest in a string of concerning attacks on tourists and locals in Dublin city centre in recent weeks.

They were set upon on Fownes Street Upper in the popular tourist area and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Sources said two of the victims suffered broken noses while one suffered a broken eye socket in the attack, which took place behind the former Central Bank.

The three men, aged in their 20s, were taken to St. James's Hospital to be treated for their injuries. All three have been released.

Gardaí in Pearse Street confirmed earlier today they had arrested a male juvenile in connection with the incident.

A garda spokesperson revealed he has now been charged and is due to appear before the Children's Court, Court number 55 tomorrow morning Monday, August 14, 2023 at 10.30am

Investigations are ongoing.