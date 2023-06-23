Teen student died after downing stout, cocktails and vodka shots in drinking game says coroner

Ireland now suffers from the second highest rate of binge drinking in the world with potentially catastrophic future public health consequences and healthcare costs

A NINETEEN year old died after a drinking game on an evening where he had consumed stout, cocktails and vodka shots.

The young man, who had just secured a university course, died after his blood alcohol level reached such a point that it depressed his brain and central nervous system, resulting in cardiac respiratory failure.

A Cork coroner described the teen's binge drinking death as "a terrible tragedy" - and issued a stark warning about the lethal dangers posed by such a level of alcohol consumption, particularly amongst young people.

Binge drinking has reached such a stage that Irish doctors are now even dealing with cases of 'holiday heart' - where people drink so heavily during foreign sun holidays that they develop cardiac problems including arrhythmia triggered by acute levels of alcohol consumption.

Cork Coroner Philip Comyn described the death of the 19-year-old as "an unfortunate and terrible tragedy."

"It is important that the dangers of binge drinking are highlighted," he said.

"People don't realise the effect it can have and how tragedies such as this (can result) or how prolonged damage can be caused to your health, particularly your heart, liver and brain."

"I looked up some data and we now have apparently the second highest level of binge drinkers in the world - second only to Australia."

"It is a problem that seems to be increasing and something that people should be made aware of and the consequences of it."

Mr Comyn's warning came after Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster said there was a worrying increase in binge drinking across the country.

"It is very, very dangerous," she said.

"Unfortunately, there is an increasing pattern of it (binge drinking), especially with young people."

The pathologist said that binge drinking involved consuming more than a specific number of units of alcohol in a defined time period - five units for a man, four for a woman.

She said that the health implications of such drinking patterns were very severe.

Dr Bolster said the human metabolism was only able to process and clear away 15mg of alcohol per hour.

Any consumption of alcohol above this level brings the risk of toxins spreading within the body and attacking organs such as the brain, heart and liver.

The white matter of the brain was particularly vulnerable to the effects of binge drinking, particularly amongst young people.

Excessive levels of binge drinking damaged the brain to the point where it impacted the young person's learning capacity.

She said doctors had also noted a condition called 'holiday heart' where people drank to such excess during sun breaks that they developed a condition of cardiac arrhythmia.

"Unfortunately, it is an increasing pattern that we are seeing."

Dr Bolster said that the 19-year old was determined, from a blood sample taken in hospital and later analysed, to have a blood-alcohol level of 275mg.

However, she said this sample was taken several hours after the teen had gone to bed when his actual blood-alcohol level was quite likely well over 300mg.

For context, Ireland's drink driving limit is 20mg-50mg per 100ml.

Dr Bolster said all the descriptions of the teen as he slept that night fitted the symptoms of acute alcohol intoxication - where alcohol dangerously depresses the brain and the central nervous system.

She also said the effects of binge drinking can be magnified with young people, particularly those who were not regular or heavy drinkers.

Friends of the deceased indicated he was not a regular drinker.

The tragedy occurred after the north Cork teen was out socialising with friends in a local sports club on the evening of September 12, 2022.

The group went to a local McDonalds for food before going back to the family home of one of the teens.

Mr Comyn was told that the deceased - who was not a regular drinker - had consumed about two or three pints of stout before going for food.

When he returned to his friend's house, the group had vodka cocktails, with the young man consuming a couple of these.

Then a playing card-based drinking game commenced.

Each time a player lost a hand, they had to drink a shot of vodka or a beer.

The deceased lost multiple hands during the game and consumed a shot or a beer after each.

One girl who was attending the party said the 19-year-old was "very drunk" in the early hours of the morning and she directed that he not be given any more alcohol.

She also took a drink away from him.

The young man, who had fallen asleep by this time, was put to bed in a spare room with one of his friends staying with him as a precaution in the early hours of September 13.

During the night, the teen was said to be sweating and snoring loudly.

One of his friends checked on him when he stopped snoring and noticed there was froth around his mouth.

The group became concerned about him, called the emergency services and drove the unresponsive teen to the nearest hospital.

On arriving at the hospital, they performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation before nurses and doctors took over.

The inquest heard that the 19 year old had suffered a cardiac respiratory arrest which resulted in brain damage due to oxygen deprivation.

He also later developed aspiration pneumonia.

The teen was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he was pronounced dead on September 16.

His family donated his organs including his heart, lungs, liver and kidneys with five recipients getting the gift of life as a result.

Mr Comyn returned a verdict of death by misadventure and noted how all the teen's friends had tried to care for him and assist him when he fell ill.

He also commended the teen's family for their decision to donate his organs and help save the lives of five other people.