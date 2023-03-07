Teen stabbed man in the cheek after he intervened in a fight on Dublin Bus

Sean Squires knifed the victim after he attempted to intervene in a row he was having with his girlfriend

A teenager who stabbed another young man in the cheek and leg after an altercation on a bus has been taken into custody ahead of sentencing next week.

Sean Squires (19) stabbed his victim after the young man attempted to intervene in an argument between Squires and his then girlfriend on the Dublin bus in August 2021, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard today.

Squires was 17 years old at the time.

An investigating garda told Karl Finnegan BL, prosecuting, that on the day in question, the victim and his girlfriend were on a bus going into the city centre for dinner when they noticed Squires and his girlfriend having an argument.

Squires’ girlfriend was emotional and upset, the court heard.

When the victim tried to intervene in this row, neither Squires nor his girlfriend “took kindly” to his involvement, and the girl threatened and then slapped the victim's girlfriend.

An altercation broke out and the victim and his girlfriend got off the bus and contacted gardaí. Squires followed them and produced a knife, before stabbing the victim in the cheek and leg, the court heard.

Gardaí. close to the scene arrested him a short time later as he tried to board another bus.

Squires of Chanel Manor Close, Coolock, Dublin pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm and one count of producing a knife at Liffey Valley, Dublin on August 14, 2021.

He has no previous convictions.

Kieran Kelly BL, defending, said his client made full and frank admissions to gardaí.

The court heard his mother died of a brain haemorrhage when he was 16 and he turned to drugs and tablets. He was carrying the pocket knife for his protection, he told gardaí.

He was living with his girlfriend at the time, but they are no longer together and he is now living back at the family home.

Judge Martin Nolan said the fact that Squires was armed with a knife was a serious matter.

He remanded Squires in custody and said he would finalise the case next Monday, March 13.