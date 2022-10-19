Teen schoolgirl allegedly subjected to multiple rapes on Royal Portrush golf course

Neill Graham (23) is on trial facing three allegations of rape and one of sexual assault

A teenage schoolgirl out celebrating her exam results was allegedly subjected to multiple rapes on Royal Portrush golf course, a jury has been told.

The Antrim Crown Court jurors also heard claims that despite the complainant's protests and pleas for Neill Graham to stop, the 23-year-old continued.

Graham, from Ballinrees Lane in Macosquin, is on trial facing three allegations of rape and one of sexual assault, all alleged to have been committed between August 16-19 2017.

Before the Crown case was formally opened, trial Judge Roseanne McCormick KC told the jury there were numerous “myths and preconceptions” about sex cases such as offences always being violent, or being between strangers, that victims always give “timely and consistent accounts” and that “false allegations of sexual assaults are rife.”

She reminded them they had to decide the case calmly and dispassionately, solely based on the evidence they hear in court and without any prejudice or sympathy.

Turning to the basic facts, prosecuting KC Richard Weir described to the jury how the complainant had met Graham at Kelly’s nightclub complex when she had gone out to celebrate exam results and the pair ended up on Royal Portrush golf course.

“There was consensual kissing and she will say that he tried to put his hand up her skirt but she grabbed his hand and told him no,” said the senior prosecutor.

After walking another short distance, the pair were kissing again and again, Graham allegedly tried to put his hand up her skirt but was told no.

“At one point she finds herself on her back on the ground and he was in top of her trying to kiss her,” said Mr Weir, claiming that Graham began to undo her top.

He told the jury that according to what the complainant told police, “she said to him please don’t…” but he then allegedly proceeded to sexually assault and then rape her, even though she told him “she didn’t want to” have sex.

It is the Crown case that during the incident, Graham had sex with the young woman before telling her not to tell anyone.

When Graham was arrested and interviewed, he claimed that any sexual contact was by consent but Mr Weir submitted to the jury that “we say, when you have heard all of the evidence, you will be satisfied that he is guilty on each and every count.”