Teen prisoner, Darragh Collopy, caught with phone in his cell gets extra two months

A teenage prison inmate was found with a mobile phone illegally in his cell during a routine search by prison officers, a court has heard.

Darragh Collopy (19) was given a two-month sentence when he admitted the offence.

The defendant, with an address at Cardiffsbridge Avenue in Finglas, pleased guilty to unlawful possession of a mobile phone while in custody.

Blanchardstown District Court heard that the mobile phone was found during a search of Collopy’s cell at Wheatfield Prison, Cloverhill Road, Clondalkin, on March 29 this year.

The accused accepted ownership of the phone immediately and made no reply when cautioned.

Collopy had 24 previous convictions and was already serving a sentence when he appeared in court.

Garda Ciara Means said none of Collopy’s convictions were for having a phone in prison, however.

Defence lawyer Alan Fitzgerald said Collopy had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

He had also been disciplined within the prison, he added.

Cases such as this were not straightforward to prosecute and the accused’s guilty plea had made it easier for the State, his lawyer said. Mr Fitzgerald asked the judge to be as lenient as possible and not to extend Collopy’s time in prison. He was due to be released next year.

Judge Gerard Jones convicted and sentenced Collopy to two months in prison.

Mr Fitzgerald said that Collopy was a serving prisoner, so was out of work, and Judge Jones assigned defence solicitor Niall O’Connor on free legal aid.