Teen faces prosecution for allegedly stealing vibrating sex toy from Dublin adult shop

A TEENAGER is facing prosecution accused of stealing a sex toy from an adult store in Dublin.

The boy, 14, was summonsed to appear before the Dublin Children's Court on a charge of theft of a vibrating dildo valued €50 from the Good Vibrations shop on Wexford Street on a date last October.

The boy did not attend court when the case was first listed.

However, it has been adjourned until later this month, with gardai ordered to caution him that he must show up on the next date.

Prosecutions at the Children's Court also need a parent or guardian to be present.

The requirement is part of the 2001 Children Act. It states where the parents or guardian fail or neglect, without reasonable excuse, to attend, the court may adjourn the proceedings and issue a warrant for their arrest to bring them before the court.

Failure by the parents or guardian, without reasonable excuse, to turn up any such proceedings can be treated as contempt of court.

The legislation allows the court to examine them regarding any relevant matters, but they can be excused at various stages if they have a reasonable excuse.

If the whereabouts of the parents or guardians are unknown, or they cannot attend, the child may be accompanied during the proceedings by an adult relative or another adult.

The teen cannot be identified because he is a minor. The Act states, "No report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings."