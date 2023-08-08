Teen due in court over serious Dundalk assault that left man (20s) in hospital

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward

A male teen is due before the courts this morning following a serious assault in Dundalk that left another young man in hospital.

Gardaí who are investigating the attack that occurred in the Rampart Lane area of Dundalk town centre on Sunday evening have arrested and charged the juvenile as part of the investigation.

“The male, a juvenile in his teens, is expected to appear before Trim District Court at 10.30am this morning,” gardai said.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area of Rampart Lane, Dundalk between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday 6th August 2023 are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

It has earlier been reported that the victim, a man, aged in his 20s, received serious injuries and was removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.