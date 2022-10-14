Teen due in court after viral video shows cyclist knocked off his bike in Ballymun

The incident that occurred just before 8am last Saturday is believed to have been the subject of a viral video

A teenager is due before the courts this afternoon after an incident in Ballymun when a cyclist was knocked off his bike.

The incident that occurred just before 8am last Saturday is believed to have been the subject of a viral video which features a group of young men filming themselves travelling in a car.

The footage shows the inside of the car briefly before the camera shifts to the road. A person can be heard saying "watch, watch, watch," before the car collides with a cyclist.

The cyclist, who is in his 20s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital where his injuries were described as "non-life threatening".

A Garda investigation into the incident had been launched.

This afternoon gardai said the man, aged in his teens, has been charged and is to set to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 4pm.

“Gardaí investigating a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and car that occurred on the Naul Road, Ballymun, on Saturday 8th October 2022, have arrested a man,” they said. “Investigations are ongoing.”

Dublin Cycling Campaign condemned the actions depicted in the social media video and said the man was “lucky to survive”.

In a statement, the group reiterated the urgent need for protected cycling infrastructure on the R108 and R122 surrounding Dublin Airport.

“Fingal Cycling Campaign, Dublin Cycling Campaign’s sub-group in Fingal, has now written to the Fingal County Council Chief Executive Ann-Marie Farrelly in relation to this video,” said the statement.

“We have also written to An Garda Síochána Commissioner Drew Harris, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, and Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan.

“Fingal Cycling Campaign has previously written in May 2021 to Fingal County Council regarding the safety of the roads surrounding Dublin Airport, specifically the R108 and R122.

“The concerns raised in this correspondence have not yet been addressed, and the lack of safe cycling infrastructure is in our view a contributory cause in the incident of October 8 last.

“That correspondence specifically referred to several unnecessary deaths, including a man out for a cycle in September 2020 and a further death in May 2021.”

The group said the man in the latest incident was “lucky to survive, having sustained non-life-threatening injuries”.

The group added: “Dublin Cycling Campaign calls for immediate garda action on this. In addition, we call on Fingal County Council for the implementation of high quality / protected cycling infrastructure on these roads.”

Fingal County Council said, while not in charge of the road, it has “liaised with the DAA in order to regularise the condition of the road and to consider a cycleway along the route”.

“While the DAA are planning to carry out remedial works along this road to take it to an acceptable standard so that it could be considered for taking in charge by Fingal, we understand they have not included a cycleway in their plans,” the council added.