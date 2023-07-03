Teen drugged and raped by sister’s boyfriend shocked to learn of conviction appeal

“We’re already making plans to leave town if he gets out. That’s how terrified we all are of him”

Lena Maughan was 15 years old in 2015 when she was drugged and raped by her sister's boyfriend

A teenager who was drugged and raped by her older sister’s boyfriend after she called to see their newborn baby has spoken of her shock on learning he has appealed his conviction — without her ever being informed.

Lena Maughan only learned of Stephen Lynch’s appeal through her father – more than a week after the hearing took place – when he contacted gardaí to ask them about a rumour sweeping through Athlone town.

“I’m living in fear now all over again,” a devastated Lena, who says she was only beginning to rebuild her life after the trauma of the 2021 trial, told the Sunday World.

“We’re already making plans to leave town if he gets out –that’s how terrified we all are.”

Two years ago, 31-year-old Lynch was convicted of raping a then 15-year-old Lena on October 17 2015, and separately of sexually assaulting her older sister, Romany (17), when the siblings came to visit their older sister’s newborn baby several weeks apart.

Lynch (31) from Athlone, Co Westmeath, was further convicted of attempting to strangle Romany’s friend Cody when he heroically intervened to protect her.

He was sentenced to eight years and nine months in prison for the attacks.

But records seen by the Sunday World show an appeal against his conviction was heard before the Court of Criminal Appeal on June 16 this year.

Rapist Stephen Lynch

Lena said she only became aware of the appeal through her dad, Tom, after someone told him while he was in Athlone town.

“He rang the main guard who investigated the case, Sgt Paul McNally, and he told him it was true — the appeal had already happened. Otherwise, we would never would have known.”

Asked if gardai had explained why Lena and Romany weren’t notified, Lena said the family had all changed their phone numbers since the trial.

“That’s the only reason we can think of,” she said.

Recalling the events leading up to Lynch raping her on October 17, 2015 previously Lena said she had been excited to call to the home of her older sister Naomi (Fonna) in Athlone to see her newborn nephew.

“I was in transition year,” recalled Lena, who is now 23.

“I was really excited to see her and the baby. But Fonna had to leave because her stitches had burst, and she went to the hospital to be checked out.”

During Lynch’s trial, Sergeant Paul McNally revealed how the sex beast first drugged and then raped Lena once he had her alone in the house.

Lena Maughan and Cody Dunne were attacked by Lynch

The court heard how, after Lena complained that she had a headache, Lynch gave her two tablets after which she felt dizzy and like she was drunk.

Lynch then brought a mattress into the living room and told her to lie down, also giving her two further tablets.

After a few minutes he started taking off her clothes, got on top of her and raped her.

The court heard she had never had sex prior to being raped by Lynch.

​“I know it’s not nice to say bad things about people, but I’d call him a monster because he destroyed my life,” Lena said.

“What he did to me destroyed my childhood. If I was walking along the road I’d be terrified in case someone would grab me and do it to me again. I was isolated, alone, scared and sad.

“I thought he should have gotten at least 14 or 15 years for what he did to me. He has never apologised, he has never said sorry to me, and he pleaded not guilty all the way through the trial.”

Two months after raping Lena, who had yet to tell her family what he’d done to her, Stephen Lynch sexually assaulted her 17-year-old sister Romany and tried to strangle her friend Cody when he tried to prevent him from doing even worse.

Romany said Lynch targeted her in almost identical circumstances to Lena when she called to the house to see the baby.

She went to bed after the baby fell asleep only for Lynch to enter the bedroom where she was sleeping and begin “pulling at her legs.”

Romany then called Cody in and asked him to get into the bed beside her to protect her.

Despite Cody’s presence, Lynch returned. He tried to put his hand on Romany’s vagina and kiss her on the lips while she was telling him to stop.

Lena says monster Lynch has ruined her life

Next, after Cody intervened, Lynch put both knees on Cody’s chest and started choking him. It was only after Romany threatened to call her father that he left

The following morning, as with Lena, he told them it was “their little secret.” At the original trial, Mr Justice David Keane sentenced Lynch to eight years and nine months imprisonment for the rape offence and two years and nine months each for the offences of sexual assault and assault causing harm.

However, he ordered that all sentences run concurrent to each other for an effective operative sentence of eight years and nine months in prison — meaning Lynch wouldn’t spend a single extra day in prison for what he did to Romany and Cody.

No date has yet been set for a judgement on Lynch’s appeal.