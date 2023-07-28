Teen assault victim who turned to drink to cope with ‘stress’ resisted arrest while drunk

Judge Gerard Jones ordered McDonnell to donate €500 to the Garda Benevolent Fund and he struck out the charges, leaving him without a conviction.

A drunken man who tried to run away from gardaí had been suffering from post traumatic stress after he was a victim of a serious assault in Spain nearly a decade ago, a court heard.

Ryan McDonnell (25) was trying to put the unprovoked attack behind him, but had struggled because no one had been brought to justice for the assault.

Judge Gerard Jones ordered McDonnell to donate €500 to the Garda Benevolent Fund and he struck out the charges, leaving him without a conviction.

The defendant, with an address at Oaktree Green in Castleknock, admitted public drunkenness and resisting arrest at Porterstown Road in Clonsilla on July 2.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí were on patrol shortly after 10pm when they saw a man getting out the passenger side of a vehicle.

Sgt Callaghan said McDonnell was stumbling on the road and was refusing to get back into the car.

The defendant was highly intoxicated, tried to run away and was arrested for his own safety, Sgt Callaghan said.

The court heard the defendant had no previous convictions for public order matters.

Defence solicitor Valerie Buckley said McDonnell was the victim of a serious assault aged just 16 years old while he was on holidays in Spain.

The assault was entirely unprovoked, she said.

Ms Buckley said criminal proceedings were initiated in Spain but the accused person never showed up, and the proceedings stalled.

The defendant took to alcohol as a way to try and cope with his post traumatic stress, the court heard.

Ms Buckley said this was a very sad situation, and McDonnell had suffered very much as a result of the assault.

She said the defendant was now sober, was sorry for his behaviour, and was trying to put the assault behind him and get on with his life.

The solicitor asked Judge Jones to be as lenient as possible, saying the defendant’s sister was in Australia and he hoped to visit her there, and a conviction would affect his ability to travel.