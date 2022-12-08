Teen allegedly pulled woman out walking into hedges and sexually assaulted her

A garda objected to bail, saying he believed the teen was “a danger to the public”.

A teen sexually assaulted a young woman out walking while she was on the phone to her mother, a court heard.

The 18-year-old allegedly pulled the woman into hedges, pinned her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

The accused appeared before Blanchardstown District Court charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a woman in west Dublin on November 16, 2022.

Objecting to bail, Garda Trevor McDonald alleged the woman was out walking when she became aware of a male close behind her.

Gda McDonald alleged the woman became increasingly concerned as she neared a footbridge, so she rang her mother.

The accused then pushed the woman into hedging, got on top of her, pinned her to the ground, pulled down her leggings and sexually assaulted her with his hand and finger, the garda alleged.

The court heard the woman struggled with the teenager, and she managed to force him off her and he ran away.

Defence solicitor Anarine McAllister said her client had never been in trouble before.

His parents were in court and were clearly and visibly upset by the allegations, Ms McAllister said. However, the accused enjoyed his parents’ full support, she added.

Judge David McHugh granted bail, subject to conditions, and adjourned the case for DPP’s directions on the charge.