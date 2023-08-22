Teen allegedly part of gang of eight youths who attacked English tourists in Temple Bar

Judge Patricia Cronin remanded the accused on bail, subject to stringent conditions, to appear before the Children's Court on Monday.

A teenager was part of a gang of up to eight youths who attacked and robbed a group of English tourists on a night out in Dublin's Temple Bar, it has been alleged.

The 16-year-old is accused of punching one of the tourists in the face while he was on the ground and stamping on another Englishman while he appeared to be lying unconscious.

Business owners in Temple Bar have expressed concern about gangs of youths outside their premises, a garda witness said, adding that they were worried they would be threatened for providing CCTV to gardai.

Judge Cronin ordered that the youth stay out of Temple Bar and the Dublin 2 area, saying this should alleviate the concerns raised.

The 16-year-old boy, from north Dublin, is charged with robbery and two counts of assault causing harm at Fownes Street Upper Dublin 2 on Friday, August 11.

Garda Ruth Finnegan objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charge.

Gda Finnegan told Dublin District Court that four English tourists were on a night out in Temple Bar when they were assaulted and robbed in an incident which took place within two minutes.

She said up to eight youths were involved in the incident. Three had been charged, and gardai were working on identifying the other five teens.

Gda Finnegan alleged the first victim was pulled and dragged to the ground by the accused, and a silver chain and a black wallet containing €30 was taken from him by another youth.

He suffered a broken nose and was taken to St James Hospital by ambulance, the garda said.

A second man was punched in the face, knocked to the ground and kicked to the head when on the ground, and he suffered swelling to the eye and bruising to the face, Gda Finnegan alleged.

A third man was punched twice in the face, and the accused "stamped on him while he appeared unconscious on the ground", the garda said. This alleged victim received treatment for a large gash to the back of his head.

A fourth man was punched and kicked to the face, though Gda Finnegan said the accused was not involved in this assault.

Sergeant Tom Murphy gave evidence that he identified the teenager from "excellent quality" CCTV footage, and said he knew him and his family from his work as a community garda.

Defence solicitor Luke Staines said his client was 16 years old and custody must always be a last resort for juveniles.

Judge Cronin said these were serious matters and she would grant bail, subject to stringent bail conditions.

Judge Cronin remanded the boy on bail in his own bond of €50. As part of bail conditions, the accused must reside at a given address and sign on daily at a garda station.

The youth has been ordered to stay out of the Temple Bar and Dublin 2 areas and not associate with his co-accused.

He must provide a mobile phone to gardai, obey a curfew and have no contact with the alleged victims or business owners or staff in Temple Bar.

Judge Cronin adjourned the case to the Children's Court next Monday for DPP's directions on the charges.