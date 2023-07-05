Teen admits 'rage-filled' attack on Dublin lesbian couple after seeing them cuddling

Tthe teen shouted "two fu****g dykes”, before striking Ms McCabe "with a closed fist punch"

A teenage boy carried out a "rage-filled" and suspected hate attack on a lesbian couple after seeing them cuddling at a bus shelter in Dublin, a judge has heard.

The boy, 16, who cannot be identified because he is a minor, appeared at the Dublin Children's Court today.

He pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Robyn Deane, 22, and her partner Kate McCabe, 25, at Drumcondra Road Upper in the city's north-side on May 16, 2022 and will be sentenced later.

The couple were not known to the boy, then 15, who used a homophobic slur and suddenly launched an attack and repeatedly punched them.

Garda Declan Phelan told District Court president Judge Paul Kelly that art student Robyn and civil servant Kate had been waiting for a bus with plans to attend a National College of Art and Design presentation.

The boy and a man approached the shelter; Ms Deane would later describe in her statement how the teen "made himself big and screamed in her face".

He went away but walked back and shouted a derogatory term, "two fu****g dykes”, and struck Ms McCabe "with a closed fist punch".

He shouted in her face and hit her multiple times, and she tried to fend him off when the man got involved and allegedly hit her from behind.

Robyn tried to separate them, and the boy "turned his focus on her", striking her multiple times "with a flurry of punches to her face and head".

Garda Phelan said that Robyn and Kate were an openly gay couple and believed the motive for the assault was because of their sexuality.

They suspected the boy targeted them because they had displayed affection by "kissing and cuddling in the shelter" beforehand.

Robyn Deane suffered severe facial injuries in the alleged homophobic attack in Drumcondra

The garda referred to the derogatory term and added that the incident was categorised as a hate crime on the Garda system.

The court heard that the boy and the man then left but were captured on CCTV; the incident happened in broad daylight on a busy street, and the accused was on bail for another offence.

Independent witnesses came forward, with one describing the attack as "rage-filled", and another recalled one of the victims shouting "help me".

A passer-by said the teen was "flailing" at them.

Questioned by State solicitor Derek O'Neill, Garda Phelan told the court that the teenager was the "main aggressor", not the adult who awaits a separate trial in the Circuit Court.

Garda Phelan said the entire incident lasted less than a minute and agreed with defence counsel Grace Sullivan that the boy was under the influence of drugs.

However, during later exchanges, he said he could not agree the incident was drug-fuelled, and that he could not get into the mind of the accused.

Photos of their injuries and a medical report were handed into court. Judge Kelly noted that Ms McCabe suffered bruising to her neck, arms and hand while her partner and soft tissue injuries, a black eye and swollen lips.

They were not required to attend the hearing today.

Judge Kelly adjourned sentencing pending the preparation of victim impact statements and probation report on the teenager, who did not give evidence and only addressed the court to confirm his name and date of birth. The case resumes in September.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had recommended trial on indictment in the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing power.

However, Judge Kelly accepted jurisdiction for the case to stay in the Children's Court after hearing the evidence, noting the boy's guilty plea offer, the level of injuries suffered and submissions from defence and prosecution lawyers.

The juvenile court has that discretion by considering the defendant's age and maturity level and any other relevant factors.

Ms Sullivan submitted that while the garda had referred to a hate crime, the two pieces of legislation which make that an aggravating factor have yet to be enacted.

The court heard that the teenager, accompanied to court by his grandmother, had experienced turmoil in his family life connected to parental alcoholism and drug use.

Background issues and medical problems also had an impact on his level of maturity, the barrister submitted.