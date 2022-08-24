Teen accused of assaulting garda causing suspected broken nose is denied bail

The garda has since been discharged and signed off from active duty for the foreseeable future.

A teenager charged with assaulting a garda and leaving him with a suspected broken nose has been denied bail following a special court sitting.

The youth, who cannot be named as he is under the age of 18, was brought before Longford District Court late last night charged with assault.

It's alleged the officer was set upon after the teen was arrested following an incident which occurred shortly after midnight on Tuesday morning in Drumlish in the county.

The accused, who is aged in his late teens, was later taken to Longford garda station where the violent episode is alleged to have unfolded.

It's believed the garda sustained facial injuries, including a suspected broken nose, and was taken to Mullingar's Midland Regional Hospital for treatment.

He has since been discharged and signed off from active duty for the foreseeable future.

The teenager was arrested and detained for a number of hours before being charged yesterday evening.

An application for bail was submitted, but denied by presiding Judge Alan Mitchell.

The accused was consequently remanded to Oberstown Detention Centre ahead of a scheduled court appearance in Mullingar tomorrow morning.