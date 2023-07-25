Teacher spared conviction after shouting ‘f**k off you criminals’ at gardaí during eviction

Gardaí in balaclavas were policing the eviction of housing activists when Aaron Keohane began shouting

A political protester who hurled abuse at gardaí during a controversial eviction in central Dublin has been spared a criminal record.

Gardaí in balaclavas were policing the eviction of housing activists from a building when Aaron Keohane, a qualified teacher, shouted on the street: “F**k off, you criminals, you’re a disgrace.”

Keohane (36), of Cabra Park, Dublin 7, had denied threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, saying he was only chanting slogans to raise awareness of the housing crisis. Judge John Hughes had found him guilty at Dublin District Court and told him to pay €1,000 to charity.

When the case came back before the judge, defence barrister Lydia Daly said the €1,000 had been donated to Fr Peter McVerry’s Trust.

Judge Hughes dismissed the charge under the Probation of Offenders Act.

Previously, the court heard gardaí were on duty at North Frederick Street on September 11, 2018, when Keohane crossed the street and was told to stay on the footpath with the other protesters. He began shouting at the garda, using expletives and saying: “F**k off, you criminals, you are a disgrace.”

This was repeated and Keohane was arrested.

Denying using any abusive language, Keohane had said there were masked private security men and gardaí and it looked like they were working together in an “orchestrated operation”.

“We were there to exercise our right to protest in a non-violent fashion and to raise public awareness of the housing crisis,” he told the court.