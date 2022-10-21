TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill says women should speak up as harasser sentenced

Judge Patricia Ryan said messages sent by Gerard Culhane to the politician were ‘very disturbing and frightening for the injured party’

An internet troll who sent sexually explicit videos to Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill as part of a “terrifying” campaign of harassment has been given a one-year suspended sentence.

Judge Patricia Ryan said messages sent by Gerard Culhane (43) to the politician, which included videos of a man masturbating, were “very disturbing and frightening for the injured party”.

But the judge decided not to send him to prison after hearing he was remorseful, had no previous convictions and had been very socially isolated and suffering from medical issues at the time.

Following the sentencing, Ms Carroll MacNeill urged women who receive unwanted sexual messages to report the matter to gardaí.

“I recognise that because of my position as an elected public representative that there is an additional degree of interest or meaning in this case. However, there are many women facing the same thing I did, unwanted advances, whether online or in person,” she said.

“And so, I want to say clearly that it is not acceptable to send unwanted sexual content – to have to receive it at any time of day – whether intended frivolously or threateningly – sending unwanted sexual content is not normal, it is not acceptable.

“If you are in this situation, or any other that is happening without your consent, it is possible to bring those concerns to An Garda Siochana – you will be taken seriously, the criminal justice system is there to support you. And while I recognise that it is not pleasant to be here, indeed I have said already I have absolutely no wish to be here, it is possible to put an end to the experience through the criminal justice system and I hope someone may hear that today.”

Ms Carroll MacNeill (42), a TD for Dún Laoghaire, was harassed by Culhane during and after the 2020 General Election campaign, when he sent her a barrage of inappropriate messages via Facebook messenger.

These included sexually explicit videos he had downloaded from pornographic websites, and comments about her appearance.

She did not know who was sending her the messages, which put her in fear for her personal safety when she was appearing in public during the campaign.

The TD was accompanied in court by her husband, former rugby international Hugo MacNeill, her mother Mary Carroll, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Fine Gael general secretary John Carroll, and TDs Brendan Griffin, Neale Richmond and Alan Farrell.

Ms Carroll MacNeill made a complaint to gardaí and Culhane of Marian Place, Glin, Co Limerick, was identified following an investigation.

The court heard Culhane had no previous convictions, was unemployed and lived at home with his parents.

He had struck up conversations with some women on Facebook messenger. His counsel said he contacted Ms Carroll MacNeill because he was "curious to see could he engage her in conversation."

The court was told he did not intend to cause her any distress or alarm and was now remorseful, acknowledged his actions were stupid, and felt shameful and guilty.

In a lengthy victim impact statement delivered to the court earlier this year, the TD said trying to deal with the harassment in the middle of an election campaign was “extremely difficult”.

She said Culhane had invaded her life, her mind, her sense of security and rocked her personal life.

“What happened gave me an awful fright at a time when I was very much in public, trying to make myself available personally to as many members of the public in Dún Laoghaire as humanly possible,” she said.

“I had to question my personal safety for the first time, and that’s something I have never been confronted with in my life before.”

The TD said it was the first time in her life she had felt there was a real, actual risk to her.

“I felt it, and I couldn’t see it. I didn’t know where it was. I didn’t know what the nature of it was.

“OK, this was just a video, but what next? Was it just a video? Was it a precursor to something else? Was this person far away, or were they just over there? Were they crossing the road towards me? What were they going to do? Would they be waiting for me somewhere? Was I going to be hurt? Was I going to be attacked?”

Culhane pleaded guilty to harassing Ms Carroll MacNeill at unknown places within the state on dates between January 13, 2020 and March 26, 2020.

That January, Ms Carroll MacNeill was subjected to a three-day barrage of unsolicited messages and explicit content.

Giving evidence, Detective Sergeant Rachael Kilpatrick said Ms Carroll MacNeill received messages from a user she did not know, including three videos of a man performing a sex act on himself.

The first video showed a man masturbating and she was "shocked and surprised" to get the video which was "most unwelcome." She found it "disgusting" and frightening and did not know why it was sent to her. The video was accompanied by winking, smiley face and love heart emojis.

There were two other sexually explicit videos showing a male torso, one in pink underwear, the other in tracksuit bottoms. As soon as she saw what was going on, she turned away and did not watch the rest.

She later received messages including one saying "stay warm, gorgeous" with a thumbs-up emoji, and another which read "love your campaign poster". She was sent a picture of a man "suggestively" pulling down his boxer shorts.

Ms Carroll MacNeill was also sent a picture of herself taken at the 40 Foot bathing area in Sandycove in a swimsuit, with a message saying: "You look so sexy Jen. What a great body you have."

She did not respond to any messages.

When she was elected in February, she received a message saying "congratulations" and that he had seen her on the Tonight Show "looking beautiful and glamorous."

The messages continued into March, with one reading: "swit swoo" with a fire emoji.

The court heard that when gardaí arrived at Culhane’s home, he immediately said he knew why they were there. He confirmed he had sent Ms Carroll MacNeill "pictures" but nothing abusive.

Culhane said the pictures and videos were not of him but were downloaded from a porn site, he said