Taxi passengers caused €600 damage in New Year fare row, court told

THREE drunken taxi passengers trashed a cab on New Year’s Eve, causing €600 worth of damage in a dispute over the fare, a court heard.

The driver called gardaí after the men started the argument, then got out and smashed a window and struck the door and bumper. They shouted aggressively at the investigating gardaí, who had to call for urgent assistance.

Their case was adjourned for victim impact evidence to be sought when they appeared in Dublin District Court.

Lasha Chokolashvili (31) and Davit Ergulashvili (32), both of Cabra Park, Cabra and David Chokolashvili, with an address at the Red Cow Hotel in west Dublin, all pleaded guilty to charges of criminal damage, public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch told Judge Bryan Smyth gardaí received a call for urgent assistance at an incident at St Peter’s Road, Phibsborough at 10.40pm on December 31 last year.

Three men were acting in an aggressive manner, shouting at the gardaí, she said. A silver Toyota Prius taxi was at the scene with a smashed driver’s window and damage to the driver’s side door panelling and rear bumper.

The driver told gardaí the three had started an argument over the price of the fare and damaged his taxi. When arrested, the accused were highly intoxicated, smelled strongly of alcohol and were slurring their words. None of the three had previous convictions.

Judge Smyth queried whether the victim suffered any other losses, saying he presumed the taxi would have been off the road. A defence lawyer said the accused had compensation in court.

Judge Smyth said the victim would have to be asked if he wished to make an impact statement before he could finalise the case.

He adjourned it to a date later this month.