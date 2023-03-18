Taxi passenger punched driver in row over cigarette in cab, court told
Jos Krul (32) left the man with bruising to the face and a torn jacket in the assault on a Dublin street.
A taxi passenger punched the driver in the face after he was asked to get out in a dispute over a cigarette.
The case was adjourned at Dublin District Court for victim impact evidence and compensation to be offered.
Krul, with an address in the Netherlands, is charged with assault causing harm to the driver at Malahide Road, Donnycarney, last December 29.
A garda told Judge Bryan Smyth the DPP was consenting to the case being dealt with at district court level subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.
Outlining the prosecution’s case, the garda said the taxi driver picked up the accused as a fare on the city’s quays after midnight.
Krul started rolling a cigarette on the seat and the alleged victim asked him not to do so.
He then said he would not drive the accused any further and stopped the cab.
The driver opened the door and requested the accused to get out and Krul pulled his jacket and punched him three times in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. The garda said the accused fled the scene but was identified.
The court heard the taxi driver sustained bruising to his face and his jacket was torn in the assault.
The judge accepted jurisdiction and the accused entered a guilty plea.
The case was adjourned to a date next month for the victim to be asked if he wished to make an impact statement.
