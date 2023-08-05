Taxi driver has car seized after arrest for having cocaine for sale in Dublin court hears

The accused was arrested Thursday night, taken to Crumlin Garda station, and detained

The man's taxi was seized by gardai

Gardai seized a taxi driver’s car following his arrest for possessing cocaine with intent to supply at two locations in Dublin, a court has heard.

Stephan Murray, 31, of Clearstream Court, Finglas Dublin, was charged with unlawfully having cocaine for sale or supply on August 3 at an apartment on Dominick Street Upper, north Dublin, and at Kimmage Road on the city’s south side.

Bail was granted pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions after he appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Garda David O’Driscoll said that the accused was arrested Thursday night, taken to Crumlin Garda station, and detained.

The court heard Mr Murray “made no reply after each charge”.

Garda O’Driscoll did not object to bail but asked for conditions to be imposed “given the quantity”; however, the value was not stated in court.

Defence solicitor Kelly Breen confirmed that her client consented to the terms sought.

Judge Power released him on bail on his bond of €400 and ordered him to provide gardai with a phone number, be contactable at all times, surrender his passport, not apply for new travel documents and remain in the jurisdiction.

He must also sign on regularly at his local garda station.

The court heard his car was a taxi and had been seized.

Ms Breen said that would cause work difficulties, and he applied for legal aid. The court heard he earned €450 to €500 a week.

Judge Power said that due to the nature of the charge, he would be entitled to legal aid. Garda O’Driscoll did not object but asked for a statement of Mr Murray’s means to be furnished to the court.

The taxi driver did not address the court and is yet to indicate a plea.

He was released but ordered to return to court in October.