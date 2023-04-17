Taxi driver found guilty of helping gang behind Regency murder of David Byrne

Paul Murphy (61) was today convicted by the non-jury Special Criminal Court of facilitating the killing of Mr Byrne

David Byrne, who was shot dead in the Regency Hotel

A taxi driver has been found guilty of helping the gang behind the gun murder of David Byrne at Dublin’s Regency Hotel.

Paul Murphy (61) was today convicted by the non-jury Special Criminal Court of facilitating the killing of Mr Byrne who was gunned down in the notorious attack at a boxing weigh-in seven years ago.

The three-judge court delivered its verdict after a 13-week trial that concluded last January.

The father-of-two was killed when five armed raiders, three disguised as ERU gardai with assault rifles, stormed the hotel.

David Byrne, who was shot dead in the Regency Hotel

Murphy of Cherry Avenue, Swords, assisted in the killing by driving one of the getaway cars that helped the raiders escape.

He had denied a charge of facilitating the murder by providing the criminal organisation responsible with access to a vehicle.

Ms Justice Tara Burns said the court was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Murphy took one of the group of five Regency "hit men" away from GAA grounds near the scene of the murder. She said the court was satisfied he had earlier visited the "centre of operations" for the Regency attack, at Buckingham Village in the north inner city.

Mr Murphy was a co-accused of Gerard Hutch (60), who is charged with Mr Byrne’s murder, and Jason Bonney (52) who is accused of facilitation. Verdicts in their cases are also due to be delivered by the court today.

More to follow