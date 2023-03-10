Taxi driver (62) admits murdering his wife in samurai sword attack at their Dublin home
Mother-of-two Jean Eagers (57) died of her wounds after a dispute at the house
A man in his sixties has pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to the murder of his wife after a samurai sword attack in 2020 at their north Dublin home.
At the Central Criminal Court today, William Eagers pleaded guilty to the murder of Jean Eagers in their home at Willow Wood Grove in Clonsilla, north Dublin on 21 June, 2020.
Eagers (62) appeared in court before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and spoke only to answer "guilty" when the charge was read to him during the brief arraignment.
Mother-of-two Jean Eagers (57) died of her wounds after a dispute at the house in Willow Wood Grove estate on the morning of June 21.
A previous hearing of the case heard that a family member raised the alarm on the day and that the Garda Armed Support Unit forced entry to the house following a stand-off where Jean Eagers was discovered with serious injuries.
Eagers, a former export operations manager and part-time taxi driver, had been charged with murder and the production of a samurai sword while committing the offence in the course of a dispute.
The mandatory sentence for murder is life imprisonment.
Mr Justice McDermott fixed March 24 next for a sentencing date to allow time for the preparation of a victim impact statement.
