Tallaght ‘shoplifting team’ allegedly stole almost €20k worth of iPhones court hears

The judge said: “I can’t help but think that they’re a shoplifting team.”

A man and woman alleged shoplifting team from Dublin were remanded into custody today after baby clothes and IPhones worth close to £20,000 were stolen in Banbridge.

Appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court by video link standing side by side in a police cell, 28-year-old Thomas Donohue was charged with five offences while Bridget Moorehouse (18) faced just one count.

Donohue, from Cloonmore Avenue, is charged with stealing iPhones worth £18,900, damaging a door and lock bringing to Tesco, burglary of a storeroom, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police on the Belfast Road in Newry.

Moorehouse, from Westend Gate, faces a single charge of stealing £50 of baby clothes from Tesco with all of the offences alleged to have been committed on July 14.

Objecting to bail, a police officer told the court a police interceptor call sign had flagged a black Mazda three as suspicious and that a neighbourhood call sign spotted it in the car park of the Boulevard Retail Park in Banbridge and kept it under observation.

Donohue was the driver and he “became aware of the police and left” but was stopped a short distance away.

When the car was searched, a backpack containing multiple stolen iPhones was retrieved and police enquiries suggested that Donohue and another man had been captured on Tesco’s CCTV allegedly breaking a storeroom and using a backpack lifted from a nearby shelf to steal them.

While Donohue and Moorehouse were charged to court, a man and a woman arrested alongside them have been released on police bail.

Defence solicitor John Rocks said the pair had offered a bail address in Belfast and although he stressed that the items had all been returned, District Judge Rosie Watters said that was “no thanks to them”.

“I can’t help but think that they’re a shoplifting team,” said the judge who concluded she was refusing bail due to the risk of further offences.

Remanding them into custody, she adjourned the case to 20 July.