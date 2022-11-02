Tallaght man who stole over €6k worth of musical equipment avoids jail

Karl Brown (45) pleaded guilty to stealing a large quantity of stock from a van parked outside DjBox in Coolock Industrial Estate

A man who stole over €6,000 of musical equipment, including DJ lights and speakers, has walked free from Dublin Circuit Criminal Court with a suspended sentence.

Karl Brown (45) of Belgard Heights, Tallaght, Dublin 24, pleaded guilty to stealing a large quantity of stock from a van parked outside DjBox in Coolock Industrial Estate on February 22, 2018.

A prosecuting garda told Derek Cooney BL, for the State, that the van was unlocked and parked outside the business premises on the night.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a man opening the rear doors of the van shortly before 6am and using a trolley that had been in the van to unload cases.

A second man identified on the CCTV as Karl Brown was then seen carrying the cases around the corner and out of sight.

The court heard that included in the stolen equipment was 24 sets of lights valued at €3,600, 15 laptop stands and two amplifiers, with the total valued at €6,675.

Brown was arrested some months later and made full admissions to gardaí. All of the equipment was recovered apart from the two amps which were worth €1,700.

Brown has 22 previous convictions including theft, robbery, drugs, possession of knives and road traffic offences.

Counsel for Brown said he had been a chronic heroin addict for 20 years but that in the last few years he has got a handle on his addiction and has managed to bring about unbelievable change in his life.

The court heard Brown was providing care for his mother who suffers from advanced dementia and that his father was heavily reliant on him to cook meals and mind his mother.

Brown brought €500 to court by way of compensation, to be handed over to the injured party.

Judge Martin Nolan noted that Brown is dealing with his addiction, supporting his family and taking steps to reform his life. He sentenced Brown to two years but suspended it in full.