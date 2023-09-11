Tallaght man called garda ‘a g**k’ and said to ‘go back to Japan’ in racist tirade

Ryan Gannon (25) had been caught in possession of stolen washing capsules when he directed the tirade of insults at the officer

A young man hurled racial abuse at a garda, calling him a “Chinese b*****d” and telling him to “go back to Japan”.

Ryan Gannon (25) had been caught in possession of stolen washing capsules when he directed the tirade of insults at the officer.

Judge Bryan Smyth fined him €200 when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Gannon, with an address at Donomore Avenue, Tallaght, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, as well as possession of stolen property.

Sergeant Tony Flanagan told the court Garda Jun Han was on duty at Middle Abbey Street at 10.10am last November 29 when he saw Gannon acting suspiciously in a laneway.

He stopped and spoke to the accused, who was found with six packets of washing capsules in a bag which he could not account for.

Gannon began shouting at Gda Han as he was dealing with him and became very insulting, calling him “a g**k, a Chinese b*****d” and telling him to “go back to Japan”.

The items he had were stolen, the court heard.

The accused had previous convictions for offences including possession of stolen property.

The garda was “made of pretty stern stuff”, defence solicitor Michael Kelleher said.

“It doesn’t matter,” Judge Smyth said.

Mr Kelleher said it was accepted that it was “clearly totally inappropriate language” but Gda Han had felt it “reflected more on Mr Gannon than on himself”.

“He could have been justified in taking far more offence than he did,” Mr Kelleher said of the garda.

The court heard Gannon, who was dealing with a substance abuse problem, was unemployed and in receipt of social welfare.

Mr Kelleher asked the judge to be as lenient as he could in his punishment.

Judge Smyth fined him €100 on each charge and gave him five months to pay.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​