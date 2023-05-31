Tallaght dad caught urinating on door after Snoop Dogg 3Arena gig is fined

Matthew Bainton (33) was caught relieving himself in front of crowds leaving the venue after having been too “engrossed” in the rapper’s performance

​A concert-goer became aggressive toward gardaí when they stopped him urinating on the front door of Dublin’s 3Arena after a gig by Snoop Dogg.

Matthew Bainton (33) was caught relieving himself in front of crowds leaving the venue after having been too “engrossed” in the US rapper’s performance to use the bathroom during the show, a court heard.

Judge Bryan Smyth fined him €400 when he appeared in Dublin District Court.

Bainton, a father-of-one with an address at Priors Gate, Tallaght, admitted charges of indecency by urinating in public, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour causing a breach of the peace, and failing to give gardaí his name and address.

The court heard the incident happened March 26.

Gardaí on duty at the venue at 10.10pm saw Bainton urinating against the front door, while a large number of people were in the area. The gardaí approached him and demanded his name.

When he failed to give his name and was told of the penalties, Bainton became aggressive, cursing at the gardaí. He was arrested.

The court heard Bainton provided his personal details when he was brought to a garda station.

The accused had one previous conviction for assault.

Bainton and his girlfriend had been at the concert together that night, his barrister Tara McLoughlin said.

“He was so engrossed in the concert, he didn’t get up to go to the bathroom,” then when the concert ended this happened, she explained.

He maintained he was in a state of undress when the gardaí approached him and pulled him across the road and this is “where the reaction came from”.

The accused was in employment and had no addiction issues. Judge Smyth fined him €300 for breach of the peace, €100 for urinating and took the other charge into consideration.