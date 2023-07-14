Suspected money launderer for crime gang ‘caught with €50k cash’ during garda raid

It was alleged the accused was involved in storing and distributing large amounts of cash for the OCG.

A SUSPECTED money launderer for a Dublin organised crime group had more than €50,000 in cash at a house he was renting when gardai raided it, a court heard.

Detectives made the seizure days after seeing Igor Logvinov (61) in an alleged money handover outside a south Dublin petrol station.

According to gardai, he came to Ireland from the UK in recent months to help store and distribute large amounts of cash for an OCG.

Judge Michele Finan refused to grant him bail and remanded him in custody to tomorrow for the directions of the DPP.

Mr Logvinov, a Lithuanian carpenter with an address at Belarmine Vale, Stepaside Dublin, is charged with money laundering.

Objecting to bail, the prosecuting garda said detectives attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau conducted an operation into the activity of an “organised crime grouping in the Dublin 18 area”.

Mr Logvinov was a UK resident who travelled to Ireland in a black Range Rover in June and rented a property in Stepaside short-term.

It was alleged that on July 4 he was captured on CCTV parking outside a south Dublin Circle K. Some 11 minutes later, a grey BMW was seen stopping directly beside his car and after a short verbal exchange, the BMW driver “hands over a large shopping bag” the garda believed to contain a large quantity of cash, the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Both cars then left in separate directions, the garda told the court.

On July 7, gardai searched the Stepaside address under warrant and seized €56,350 in cash along with bagging and electronic devices including mobile phones.

The contents of a phone were downloaded and a partial extract conducted in which were located photos showing large bundles of cash and several different locations which were suspected to have been where handovers were held.

Mr Logvinov maintained he had taken out a personal loan and came to Ireland to buy a mobile home. However, gardai alleged that in interview, the accused also provided “contradictory accounts.”

The garda said the accused also had a visa for Russia and she feared he would flee the jurisdiction if granted bail. She said further charges in the case were possible.

Defence barrister Vanessa Frawley said the accused, a carpenter, was presumed innocent and would likely spend a long time in custody awaiting trial if refused bail.

Ms Frawley said the garda had not seen what was in the shopping bag. The garda replied it was her “strong belief” it contained cash.

Mr Logvinov came to Ireland on holiday for sight seeing and intended buying a mobile home to retire, Ms Frawley said, applying for bail.

Judge Finan refused bail and remanded the accused in custody to appear in Cloverhill District Court.