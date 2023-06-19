Supermac’s founder in court battle with US authorities over Irish pub firm

The case is the latest in a string of litigation surrounding Claddagh Irish Pubs as the chain suffered financial losses in the mid-2000s and became embroiled in a major lawsuit.

Supermac's founder Pat McDonagh is being sued by the U.S. Department of Labor

Supermacs fast food founder Pat McDonagh is being sued by the US Department of Labor who allege he and a former business partner failed to properly run a retirement plan for employees of a pub chain in America after it fell into bankruptcy.

The Department filed a lawsuit in federal court in Cleveland, Ohio, on Thursday against Claddagh Development Group, a business venture that McDonagh previously described as his “biggest mistake”.

In the lawsuit, the Labor Department is asking a judge to remove Mr McDonagh and former business partner Kevin Blair as fiduciaries of the retirement account and to appoint new officials to properly oversee the plan.

Mr McDonagh told the Sunday World he did not want to comment before the case comes to a conclusion.

“It’s still going through the legal process so I’m not going to make any comment on it until there is an outcome on that.”

The Labor Department accused the company of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act, according to Ohio news outlet Cleveland.com.

The news outlet reported that there are still 65 employees under the plan and Claddagh Development Group has $103,000 in assets left in its account after the finalisation of bankruptcy proceedings four years ago.

The lawsuit says that either Mr Blair or Mr McDonagh needs sign-off on the distribution of funds but neither has done so.

Mr McDonagh previously told the Business Post in 2021 that Claddagh Irish Pubs was his “biggest mistake” and had cost him millions in business losses.

The case is the latest in a string of litigation surrounding Claddagh Irish Pubs as the chain suffered financial losses in the mid-2000s and became embroiled in a major lawsuit.

The dispute was between Mr McDonagh and Claddagh’s then chief executive Kevin Blair, a former operations manager at Supermacs’ main office in Galway.

The two men fell out over $21 million (€15 million) that Mr McDonagh gave Claddagh. He claimed it was a loan but Mr Blair said it was an investment

Last year, Ciaran Dillon, who was the chief financial officer of the company, was charged in a federal court in Cleveland with wire fraud.

He has been accused of falsifying documents to avoid paying $1 million in sales tax to eight US states.

Mr Dillon, who is originally from Ireland but had been living in Solon in Ohio, is alleged to have kept back about a month of sales tax each year from the chain of Irish pubs that operated around the Midwest for nearly a decade.

Mr Dillon was charged in federal court in Cleveland with two counts of wire fraud and then arrested in the Orlando, Florida area, according to court records.

Following his arrest, a spokesperson for Supermac’s told the Sunday World: “This is not related to Supermac’s and Supermac’s is not involved in the proceedings.

“Claddagh Irish Pubs reported financial irregularities in the United States and were aware that a number of employees of Claddagh Irish Pubs in the United States were questioned at the time.

“As an investigation is ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further.”