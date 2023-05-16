Student who bit Dublin nightclub doorwoman after being denied entry is spared conviction

Lena Clerc (22) was being stopped at the door of The Academy on Abbey Street when she held on to the female security guard’s arm and bit it

A French student who bit and injured a Dublin nightclub doorwoman in a “nasty” attack has been spared a criminal record.

Lena Clerc (22) was being stopped at the door of a Dublin city centre club when she held on to the female security guard’s arm and bit it.

Judge Bryan Smyth struck the case out after she pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court.

Clerc admitted assault causing harm to the woman at The Academy nightclub, Abbey Street, on January 21 this year.

The court heard the accused had been refused entry to the club when she became aggressive and attempted to run past the victim, a member of security staff.

She was attempting to gain entry and the victim stopped her.

In a rage, Clerc held on to the injured party’s arm, biting it and causing the skin to break.

There was no medical report available to the court as the victim had sought medical assistance but then declined to go to hospital.

The accused accepted it was a nasty offence to bite someone and she was “very ashamed” and embarrassed, her lawyer said. Clerc apologised to the victim.

She was from a good family, had never been in trouble before and had “no excuse” for what she did.

Clerc, from a small village near the Swiss border, was educated to bachelor level in France and had come here for four months to improve her English. She was about to start her master’s in Lyon.

Her lawyer asked the judge for leniency.