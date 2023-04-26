Student bit doorwoman’s arm in ‘rage of anger’ after being denied entry to club

Lena Clerc pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the woman at the Academy Nightclub, Abbey Street.

A French student bit and injured a nightclub doorwoman in a “rage of anger” when she was refused entry, a court has heard.

Lena Clerc (22) was being stopped at the door of a Dublin club when she held on to the security guard’s arm and bit it.

The case against her was adjourned at Dublin District Court for a victim impact statement.

Clerc pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to the woman at the Academy Nightclub, Abbey Street, on January 21 this year.

Garda Sergeant Michelle Lynch said the assault was reported to gardaí on January 22.

The accused had been refused entry to the club when she became aggressive and attempted to run past the victim, a member of security staff.

She was attempting to gain entry and the victim stopped her.

“In a rage of anger, the accused held on to the injured party’s arm, biting it and causing the skin to break,” the sergeant said.

There was no medical report available to the court as the victim had sought medical assistance but then declined to go to hospital.

There was CCTV evidence but this had not been disclosed yet, she added.

The DPP directed that the case could be dealt with at district court level, subject to the judge considering the issue of jurisdiction.

Judge Bryan Smyth said he was accepting jurisdiction, allowing the case to remain in the district court, after hearing the outline of the evidence.

Defence solicitor Paddy McGarry said the accused was pleading guilty, was studying in Ireland and wished to finalise the case as she was due to return to France soon.

Judge Smyth said the injured party would have to be asked if she wished to make a victim impact statement.

He adjourned the case to later this week for this, as well as mitigation before finalisation.

The accused was remanded on continuing bail.