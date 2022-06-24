Student appears in court charged over seizure of ‘liquid cocaine’ worth €150k at Dublin home

In the course of this search, a number of bottles of wine and champagne were located and seized, a spokesperson said.

A STUDENT has appeared in court charged over the seizure of suspected "liquid cocaine" worth an estimated €150,000 at a house in Dublin.

Marcos de Oliveira Lima (27) was arrested by gardai investigating the find on Wednesday.

Judge Bryan Smyth remanded him in custody with consent to bail at Dublin District Court.

Mr de Oliveira Lima of Elm Mount Rise, Beaumont, Dublin is charged with possession of cocaine for sale or supply at that address on June 22.

He is also charged with a related count of simple possession of the drug. He appeared before the court via video link and was assisted by a Portuguese interpreter.

Garda John Morrissey gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and said he did not object to bail subject to conditions.

Judge Smyth granted bail in the accused's own cash bond of €3,000. Under conditions, the accused is to sign on three times per week at a garda station and be contactable by phone at all times. The court heard Mr de Oliveira Lima had surrendered his passport and he is not to apply for a new one or any other travel documents.

When asked if he understood the bail terms, Mr de Oliveira Lima said "yes" through his interpreter.

Defence solicitor Caroline Egan said a person was being proposed to stand bail for the accused but the court heard this would have to be clarified.

Legal aid was granted after Ms Egan made an application and said her client was on a student visa.

Judge Smyth remanded the accused in custody to next Friday, July 1.

Mr de Oliveira Limah has not yet entered pleas to the charge, which are under Sections 3 and 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Gardai said personnel attached to the National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, assisted by officers from within the Dublin region, searched a residential premises in Beaumount, Dublin 9.

In the course of this search, a number of bottles of wine and champagne were located and seized, a spokesperson said. Following technical examination it was suspected the seized bottles contain cocaine in liquid form, estimated to have a street value in excess of €150,000.