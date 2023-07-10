Stolen power tools charges brought against son of Dublin Sinn Fein TD are dropped

Mr O Snodaigh is still charged with threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour and failing to comply with garda directions at the garda station

Charges of possession of stolen power tools that had been brought against a son of Sinn Fein TD Aengus O Snodaigh have been dropped.

Prosecutors withdrew the stolen tools case against Lorcan O’Snodaigh at his latest court appearance. However, he still faces charges for public order offences and that case was adjourned to give him time to consider a plea.

Mr O Snodaigh (25), of Naas Road, Bluebell, Dublin was arrested in April over an alleged incident at Store Street garda station.

Garda Sergeant Tony Flanagan applied to Judge Patricia Cronin to strike out charges of possessing a stolen angle grinder and power drill. He said these counts were being withdrawn by the prosecution.

Mr O Snodaigh is still charged with threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour and failing to comply with garda directions at the garda station on April 29.

The court heard CCTV evidence had been furnished to the defence, who wanted to review it.

Judge Cronin adjourned the case to a date in September, for the accused to decide how he intends to plead. Mr O Snodaigh was not required to address the court during the brief hearing and was remanded on continuing bail.

Previously, the court heard after he was arrested, the accused replied: “You have zero grounds.”

Gardai had no objection to his bail.

His father Aengus O Snodaigh, a Sinn Féin TD for the Dublin South-Central constituency, is party spokesperson on Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.