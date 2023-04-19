Stephen Silver says ‘I regret what I did’ as he’s jailed for murder of Garda Colm Horkan

He was found guilty by a jury last month following a trial

STEPHEN Silver, who shot Garda Colm Horkan dead with his own gun, has been jailed for life for capital murder.

Silver (46) had the mandatory sentence handed down at the Central Criminal Court today.

The motorbike mechanic bore a “seething resentment” towards members of the force when he blasted Gda Horkan 11 times on a street three years ago.

In victim impact statements read out to the court by prosecuting barrister James Dwyer, members of Gda Horkan's family spoke of his "immeasurable loss" and his sister said there was "no forgiveness" for this "pointless act."

An apology read out by Silver stated: "Words cannot convey how sorry I am for what happened that night. Not a day goes by that I don't think about it and regret what I did."

Ms Justice Tara Burns said it was "shocking and tragic" that a member of the gardai carrying out their duties should have their life taken from them.

Silver will serve a minimum sentence of 40 years.

Silver shot Gda Horkan dead after getting the officer's gun off him in an encounter in Castlerea, Co Roscommon on June 17, 2020.

He was found guilty by a jury last month following a trial. Silver, who had a history of mental health problems, had admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, but denied murdering Gda Horkan.

The jury was told Silver admitted killing the garda, so the main issue in the trial was the accused’s state of mind at the time.

Gda Horkan had been driving an unmarked patrol car in the centre of Castlerea when he stopped and spoke to Silver, who was on foot with a friend.

Following an exchange with Silver, Gda Horkan left his car and the two got into a struggle during which Silver grabbed the garda’s gun and shot him repeatedly as he lay on the ground.