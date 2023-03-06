Stephen McCullagh: Natalie McNally murder accused back in court

Stephen McCullagh (32) is making a High Court application to be released on bail

The man accused of murdering Natalie McNally is appearing in court this morning.

Stephen McCullagh (32) is making a High Court application to be released on bail.

McCullagh, of Woodland Gardens in Lisburn, is in custody accused of killing the 32-year-old mum-to-be.

He is appearing in court via video-link, wearing a grey tracksuit.

Ms McNally, also 32, was 15 weeks’ pregnant.

She was stabbed at her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on December 18 last year.

According to the police case, McCullagh created a false alibi, via a ‘live’ YouTube stream, in what a court has previously been told was a meticulously planned, “sophisticated, calculating and cool-headed plot”.

