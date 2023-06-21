Stepfather and mother jailed over ‘merciless’ murder of five-year-old Nadia

‘Nadia was just a child’, say heartbroken family in emotional tribute

This is the husband and wife sentenced over the “merciless” murder of a five-year-old child in Co Antrim.

Abdul Wahab and Aleksandra Wahab were jailed at Belfast Crown Court today for the "brutal, merciless and outrageous" killing of Nadia Zofia Kalinowska.

Nadia was fatally assaulted in her Fernagh Drive in Newtownabbey in December 2019.

Abdul Wahab, the child’s stepfather, was told he must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison for Nadia’s murder.

Police release footage of Nadia Zofia Kalinowska dancing at family wedding

Nadia’s mother Aleksandra Wahab (29) was handed an 11-year sentence for a lesser charge of causing or allowing the death of her daughter.

The child’s family released an emotional statement after sentencing.

They said: “Nadia was just a child. A child who had her young and innocent life cruelly taken away.

“Our little one was loved and treasured by her family here in Poland.

“We have supported the police investigation over the last traumatic three and a half years, and are truly grateful to everyone for their support.

“We’re still, however, trying to come to terms with what happened to Nadia. And I’m not sure that we ever will. To be honest, our worlds have been shattered.

“Nadia will always remain in the heart of her loving grandmother and her closest family in Poland.”

The Wahabs, of Fernagh Drive, were both originally charged with murder.

Earlier this year, Abdul Wahab pleaded guilty to the murder of Nadia as well as two charges of grievous bodily harm with intent.

Aleksandra Wahab pleaded guilty to the charges she was sentenced for.

At the time of their initial arrests, the Wahabs both claimed Nadia's death was accidental.

Police scans show the wounds inflicted by Nadia Zofia Kalinowska

As he imposed the tariff on Abdul Wahab, Mr Justice O'Hara spoke of the "brutality" inflicted on the child which resulted in a "horrific collection of injuries".

Jailing Aleksandra Wahab for causing or allowing the death of her daughter, the senior judge said she must have been aware of the "violent beatings" her husband was inflicting on her daughter - but "completely failed" to protect her.

He said: "I don't accept for a second that she did not know that Nadia was being repeatedly beaten and attacked by her husband."

Afterwards, a senior PSNI detective said Nadia was “a young and innocent child” who had suffered dreadfully.

Detective Inspector Gina Quinn, from the Major Investigation Team, said: “Nadia died from head and abdominal injuries, however, she also sustained multiple fractures to her skull, ribs, pelvis and collarbone and serious injuries to her brain and liver.

"At the time of her death, she had over 70 surface injuries on her body which had been inflicted on various occasions over a six-month period.

Nadia Zofia Kalinowska

“Nadia, who was a young and innocent child, had been subjected to a campaign of violence by her stepfather, while her mother ignored the very obvious attacks being carried out on her young daughter.

"They failed to ever seek medical treatment for any of her injuries. This was the ultimate betrayal of trust by the two people who should have protected, loved and cared for Nadia.

“This has been a lengthy investigation and from the start we have worked closely with specialist prosecutors in the Public Prosecution Service to get justice for Nadia.

“I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of colleagues in the Ambulance Service and the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, who fought so hard to save Nadia’s life.

“My thoughts today are with Nadia’s grandmother and extended family in Poland, who have suffered unimaginable heartache and pain.”

Ciaran McQuillan, the assistant director of the Public Prosecution Service and Head of the Serious Crime Unit, said the case was “deeply distressing” and “difficult to comprehend”.

"Her injuries included multiple fractured ribs, a fractured pelvis, a fractured forearm and extensive bruising and abrasions,” he said.

“The violence eventually resulted in her tragic death in hospital from a fractured skull and severe internal injuries. The medical evidence paints a picture of a shocking catalogue of abuse that culminated in her brutal murder.

“We in the PPS hope the conclusion of this case brings some comfort to Nadia’s wider family circle and all those who loved her as they try to cope with her death.”

More follows