‘Starvation cult’ leader faces terror charges after deaths of over 100 people

Taxi driver-turned-pastor Paul Nthenge Mackenzie (50) was in court yesterday to face relatives of his alleged victims

A Kenyan taxi driver-turned-pastor accused of inciting followers to starve themselves to death to gain salvation will face terrorism charges after the deaths of more than 100 people.

Paul Nthenge Mackenzie (50) was in court yesterday to face relatives of his alleged victims as the Kenyan authorities disclosed the results of the case’s first post-mortem examinations.

The death toll is 109, including 101 bodies found in mass graves and eight people found alive who later died. The interior ministry said more than 400 people were missing.

The deeply religious Christian-majority country has been stunned by the discovery of mass graves in Shakahola forest, near the Indian Ocean coastal town of Malindi.

Examination of 10 bodies, nine children and a woman, confirmed starvation as the cause of death, though authorities said two children also appeared to have been asphyxiated.

After a brief hearing in Malindi, the case against Mr Mackenzie and eight other defendants was moved to the high court in Kenya’s second-largest city, Mombasa.

“There is a court [in Mombasa] that is gazetted to handle cases under the prevention of terrorism act,” Vivian Kambaga, the prosecutor, told the court.

Mr Mackenzie’s followers waited in large numbers outside the court yesterday, praying for his release.

A leader of another church, a wealthy and high-profile televangelist called Ezekiel Odero, is also expected at the high court in Mombasa following his arrest in connection with the same case.

Both men are being investigated under suspicion of crimes including murder, abduction and child cruelty.

Prosecutors allege the men had shared business interests and extorted money from their congregations.

Mr Mackenzie has denied any wrongdoing. Lawyers for Mr Odero have said there is no evidence linking him to the Shakahola deaths and he has told the court he wants to “strongly disassociate” himself from Mr Mackenzie.

The case has raised questions of how Mr Mackenzie continued to operate his Good News International Church, despite many previous warnings and several police investigations.

Authorities investigated the church after Mr Mackenzie began preaching that his followers must reject education and health care.

He encouraged his congregation to drop out of school and reject doctors and hospitals.

Mr Mackenzie launched a YouTube channel in 2017, where he warned followers against “demonic” practices such as wearing wigs and using phones to make electronic payments.

Mackenzie had been charged in 2017 over the deaths of children at his church. In 2019, he closed the church and moved to a ranch in a forested area of Kilifi county, where hundreds of families built houses.

One of his followers said it was at this time that a plan to starve until death in order to meet Jesus was hatched and his followers started dying.

Human rights groups had been sounding the alarm for months until last month, when police began investigating and mass graves were discovered at the ranch.