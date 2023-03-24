St Patrick’s Day reveller who was foaming at the mouth told gardaí they were ‘p***ks’

Judge Dermot Dempsey said he did not believe Grimes was in a fit state at the time to remember the incident.

A reveller who was “foaming at the mouth” called gardaí “p***ks”, clenched his fists and swung his arms wildly toward officers when they stopped him on the street, a court has heard.

Adam Grimes (21) denied he was aggressive, and claimed he had no problem with gardaí searching him, telling officers “go ahead and search me”.

Judge Dermot Dempsey said he did not believe Grimes was in a fit state at the time to remember the incident.

The judge convicted and fined him €450.

The defendant, of Rosepark, Balrothery, was found guilty of obstruction at Drogheda Street, Balbriggan.

Garda Sean McGill told Swords District Court he was on patrol at 2am on March 18, 2022, when he came across Grimes, who was foaming at the mouth and clearly under the influence of an intoxicant, in his opinion, cocaine.

Gda McGill said Grimes shouted at the patrol car, and was very aggressive, calling gardaí “p***ks”.

Gda McGill told Grimes he was going to search him, under the Drugs Act, but the defendant clenched his fists, held them up and moved his head in an aggressive manner toward him and his colleague, Garda Robert Berg.

Grimes refused to submit to the search, and he swung his fists wildly, before he was arrested.

In his evidence, Grimes said he had a few drinks on St Patrick’s Day but denied he had taken cocaine. He claimed he was not aggressive, and denied raising his fists.

Defence lawyer Annette Kealy asked the judge to be lenient, saying Grimes had never been in trouble before.