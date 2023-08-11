Speeding driver (26) who forced other cars out of his way on wrong side of road is jailed

Judge Gerard Jones fined Stokes €300, disqualified him from driving for 10 years and jailed him for six months.

An uninsured driver who went on to the wrong side of the road, forcing other vehicles out of his way, has been jailed for six months.

Bernie Stokes (26) has been battling addictions to alcohol and cocaine, and his family said it was a great relief when he went into custody.

The defendant had 12 previous convictions for uninsured driving, a court heard.

Judge Gerard Jones fined Stokes €300, disqualified him from driving for 10 years and jailed him for six months.

The defendant, of Shancastle Avenue in Clondalkin, admitted dangerous and uninsured driving at Fonthill Road in Clondalkin on February 18, 2023.

A garda witness told Blanchardstown District Court gardaí were on mobile patrol when they saw Stokes driving a silver Ford Fiesta.

Gardaí followed the defendant, who drove away at speed and on the wrong side of the road, forcing other vehicles out of his way.

The court heard Stokes abandoned the vehicle and fled into a house. Gardaí made the demand for his insurance details on a later date.

In a separate incident, gardaí said they received a call about a suspicious male hiding in bushes at Castle Way, Adamstown, in Lucan, on February 9, 2023.

Gardaí found Stokes hiding under a pickup truck, and when they spoke to him, he asked: “What the f**k am I being arrested for?”

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming said Stokes was a married man with two children.

Mr Fleming said Stokes had serious problems with alcohol and cocaine, and his family felt “great relief when he went into custody” so he can get the help and support he needs.

Stokes wished to apologise for his behaviour, Mr Fleming said, adding that the defendant knew it was wrong.