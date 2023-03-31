South Dublin car dealer accused of having €100k in crime proceeds is granted bail
A businessman has been granted bail after gardai charged him with possessing almost €100,000 in crime proceeds.
Car dealer Oisin Legaspi, 38, with an address in Dublin 18, appeared before Judge Cormac Dunne at Dublin District Court this morning.
He has two charges for possessing proceeds of crime in two south Dublin banks: €27,000 in an AIB account in Ballsbridge in south Dublin on May 17, 2019, and €70,000 in an AIB in Belfield on September 14, 2018.
The charges are under section seven of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010
The court heard he “made no reply” to the charges put to him after he was brought to the Bridewell Garda station.
Judge Dunne noted the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment, meaning the case would be heard in the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.
He said he would grant a lengthy adjournment to allow the State to prepare the book of evidence.
Judge Dunne noted there was no objection to bail subject to conditions Detective Sergeant Nuala Burke sought.
He ordered Mr Legaspi to sign on once a week at a south Dublin garda station, surrender his passport and not associate with three other individuals whose names were not read out.
Bail was set in his bond of €100, and he was ordered to appear again in June to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.
He is yet to indicate a plea.
