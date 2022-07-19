Son of TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh accused of failing to pay €417 bill at Dublin restaurant

Lorcan Ó Snodaigh, with an address at Naas Road, Bluebell, Dublin is charged with making off without payment for goods and services, under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

A son of Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh has been accused of theft by failing to pay for a €417 meal at a Dublin restaurant.

Lorcan Ó Snodaigh (24) and others allegedly ordered the food and drinks at a city cafe-bar without having the funds to pay.

The case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court for the accused to decide how he intends to plead.

Lorcan Ó Snodaigh, with an address at Naas Road, Bluebell, Dublin is charged with making off without payment for goods and services, under the Theft and Fraud Offences Act.

The court heard the incident was alleged to have happened at The Church on Jervis Street on June 27.

Garda Sergeant Tony Flanagan told Judge Bryan Smyth the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case being dealt with in the district court subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered.

Outlining the prosecution’s case, he said it was alleged the accused and other individuals ordered food and drinks valued at €417. It later transpired Lorcan Ó Snodaigh did not have the funds to pay, it was alleged.

Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction for the case to remain in the district court after hearing the outline of the allegations. Sgt Flanagan said a written summary of the evidence was available and could be furnished to the defence.

The judge adjourned the case to a date in September for the accused to consider a plea. Free legal aid was granted following an application by defence solicitor Matthew De Courcy, who said Mr Ó Snodaigh was working but was below the income threshold.

Mr Ó Snodaigh was not required to address the court during the brief hearing.

His father Aengus O Snodaigh, a Sinn Féin TD for the Dublin South-Central constituency, is party spokesperson on Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht.