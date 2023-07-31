Son of murdered INLA chief Dominic McGlinchey claims State did not investigate parents’ killings properly

Dominic Óg McGlinchey’s father was shot dead after making a phone call in 1994, and his mother Mary was murdered by gunmen who burst into their home while she was bathing her children

A son of slain republican combatants Dominic and Mary McGlinchey has brought High Court actions where he claims the State has failed to properly investigate his parents' murders.

Dominic Óg McGlinchey claims that the Irish State has not complied with its constitutional obligations to ensure that effective investigations were carried into his parents' unsolved murders during the Troubles.

Dominic McGlinchey Snr, who was chief of staff of the Irish National Liberation Army in the 1980s after he left the Irish Republican Army, was shot dead by two gunmen after making a call from a phone box at Hardman’s Gardens in Drogheda, Co Louth, on February 10, 1994.

Known as 'Mad Dog', under McGlinchey's leadership the INLA committed several atrocities and murders during the Troubles, resulting in the Co Derry native's imprisonment both north and south of the border.

Mary McGlinchey, who was also involved with the INLA, was murdered on January 31, 1987, in her home in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Mary McGlinchey with her sons Dominic Óg and Declan

She was bathing her children when two balaclava-clad gunmen entered her house.

After she pleaded with her attackers not to kill her in front of her young children, they forced her into the bathroom and shot her nine times in the head, neck and chest.

In his action, Dominic Óg claims that neither murder was ever properly investigated by the State. In relation to his father's murder, he believes that several lines of inquiry that were open to investigations were not followed.

Dominic Óg McGlinchey

He says that nobody has ever been charged, convicted or arrested in connection with his parents' killing, and there has been no cross-border co-operation in relation to the killings.

These include an allegation that the murder was possibly carried out by loyalist Billy Wright, who himself was murdered in the Maze Prison by an INLA prisoner who smuggled a gun into the facility in 1997.

Wright, who was leader of the Loyalist Volunteer Force and dubbed 'King Rat', is also believed to have been behind a failed attempt to kill the applicant's father in June 1993, two months after he left prison.

Billy Wright

Other lines of inquiry allegedly not followed, including that McGlinchey Snr was killed because he was investigating an alleged money laundering link between the loyalist UVF and a corrupt IRA unit in Dublin.

A further line allegedly not followed is that McGlinchey Snr was killed by the IRA or agents of the UK government because it was known he would not abide by the terms of ceasefire between those parties announced a few months after his murder.

He also claims that the Gardaí have lost or do not have available the investigation file on her murder.

In his mother's case, Mr McGlinchey claims that lines of inquiry that were open to the Garda were not followed up.

These include that his mother was murdered by loyalist terrorists, in collusion with agents of the British and Northern Irish security forces, due to tensions between those entities and the INLA during the Troubles.

He also believes that his mother's killing could also have been related to "a shoot to kill policy" he claims the then RUC Special Branch had been engaged in against known Republicans.

That alleged policy had been the subject of an investigation by former British senior police officer John Stalker in the 1980s.

He also says that the killing could have been linked to in-fighting in the INLA or as revenge for the murders of two men, Eamonn McMahon and Patrick Mackin, by the INLA.

While the matters were re-opened in 2012, and Mr McGlinchey has had meetings with the Gardaí in respect of the investigation, he claims that requests to be updated on the murder probes have not been replied to in any meaningful way.

As a result, Mr McGlinchey, with an address in Tuam, Co Galway, has brought in the High Court two judicial separate review proceedings against the Garda Commissioner, the Minister for Justice, Ireland, and the Attorney General.

He seeks various orders and declarations in each of his actions including that the respondents have failed to comply with their obligations under the Irish Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights to ensure that effective investigations into the murders occur.

The matter came before Mr Justice Niamh Hyland on Monday.

The judge on an ex-parte (one side only represented) basis, granted Mr McGlinchey permission to bring both of his actions against the respondents, and made directions in the case regarding the exchange of legal documents.

The case comes back in October.