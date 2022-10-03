Son of INLA leader Dominic McGlinchey seeks new inquest into murder of his mother Mary

Mary McGlinchey was shot nine times in her bathroom as she bathed her two young sons

The Attorney General is consulting with the coroner for Louth on whether he should order a new inquest into the murder of Mary McGlinchey in 1987.

Mrs McGlinchey, the wife of former Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) leader Dominic McGlinchey, was shot nine times in the bathroom of her Dundalk home on January 31, 1987, as she bathed her two sons, Dominic Óg, aged nine, and Declan, (10).

A 1988 inquest into her killing gave only a narrative finding in line with the medical evidence that she died from a laceration to the brain and bullet wounds to the head, neck and chest.

Dominic ‘Mad Dog’ McGlinchey, who claimed to have killed 31 people, was killed in a shooting in Drogheda in 1994.

His son, Dominic Óg, has now written to the Attorney General seeking to have his mother’s inquest reopened, with his solicitor writing that the original verdict was “perverse” and left open the suggestion that Mary McGlinchey was lawfully killed or that her wounds were self-inflicted. Mr McGlinchey wants a new inquest to find that his mother was unlawfully killed by persons unknown.

His solicitor, Ciarán Mulholland, has also written to the gardaí seeking an update on its investigation into the murder, which was reviewed by the garda cold case team in 2012.

Mary McGlinchey was 31 when she was murdered. She had spent years on the run with her husband.

INLA leader Dominic McGlinchey

In 1986, she was cleared of a kidnap charge by the Special Criminal Court in Dublin. She was an influential figure within the ranks of the INLA and her husband was in jail at the time of her killing. The Department of Justice refused Dominic McGlinchey permission to attend his wife’s funeral.

In his letter to the Attorney General last month, Ciarán Mulholland said the murder of Mary McGlinchey was believed to have sectarian motives.

His client Dominic McGlinchey Jr had received the inquest file on his mother’s case from Ronan Maguire, BL, the coroner for Louth, in July. This had caused him grave concerns due to its “paucity, perverse verdict reached by the jury and lack of any meaningful participation by the family”.

Although Mr McGlinchey Jr and his brother, who has since died, were the only eyewitnesses to the killing, they were not called to give evidence to the inquest in July 1988. A verdict of unlawful killing by persons unknown was not considered by the jury.

The five witnesses called included two civilians, two gardaí and the State pathologist, none of whom had seen what happened when Mary McGlinchey was killed.

Mr Mulholland’s letter set out a series of inquest cases where unlawful death by persons unknown findings have been allowed to be considered by juries, including the new inquest into the Stardust fire deaths. He called on Paul Gallagher, the Attorney General, to use his powers under the 1961 Coroner’s Act to order a new inquest in light of the “flaws” in the original.

The Attorney General’s office has since sought a copy of the original inquest file and in its most recent correspondence said it had written to Mr Maguire, the Louth coroner, to seek his submissions on the request.

This weekend Mr Maguire said: “I have become aware of this matter in the last few days. Any further comment would be inappropriate.”

In a statement, Mr Mulholland said: “Given the scant documentation received from the Coroner for Co Louth and the extraordinary apathetic attitude of gardaí to our enquiries, we have made representations to the Attorney General seeking that they exercise their statutory discretion and order a fresh inquest.

"It is absurd to think that one of the most horrific murders during the recent Troubles is officially recorded by the State as ‘cause of death — laceration of brain’. There is no doubt there was an insufficiency of inquiry as to how death occurred. Mary McGlinchey was murdered having been assaulted and shot several times at close quarters in the presence of her children.”