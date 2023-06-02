Son (25) obstructed garda as she arrested his dad for trying to assault him

Judge Paul Kelly said this incident was an “unfortunate series of events” and he applied the Probation Act.

A son obstructed gardaí as they tried to arrest his father, who had earlier tried to assault him, a court has heard.

Cian Fogarty (25) claimed he was trying to stop a garda from assaulting his father, after she took out her baton to try and arrest his father.

Judge Paul Kelly said this incident was an “unfortunate series of events” and he applied the Probation Act.

The defendant, of Cardy Rock Court in Balbriggan, admitted obstruction of gardaí on May 20, 2022.

Garda Joanne McGinn told Swords District Court that she was called to the scene following reports of a domestic incident.

Gda McGinn said she spoke to Fogarty, who said he’d had a row with his father.

As gardaí spoke to Fogarty, his father became aggressive and tried to assault him.

Gda McGinn said she then tried to arrest the father and Fogarty tried to obstruct gardaí and stop the arrest.

Fogarty was arrested, and told gardaí he was only trying to stop them assaulting his father.

Gda McGinn told the court she had been forced to use her baton on Fogarty’s father.

The court heard Fogarty had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Fiona D’Arcy said Fogarty’s father suffered a stroke and was feeling unwell. The pair had a falling out, and the gardaí were called.

Ms D’Arcy claimed the defendant’s father was trying to assault him, but he did not want his father arrested, and he tried to stop Gda McGinn using her baton on his father.

Fogarty had apologised to Gda McGinn for his behaviour, Ms D’Arcy added.