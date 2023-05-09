Solicitor who stole over £70k from dead woman’s estate spared jail due to ill health

66-year-old Paul Downey is now suffering from advanced-stage leukaemia

A former solicitor who admitted stealing more than £70,000 from the estate of a dead woman to keep his firm afloat was today spared jail today due to being seriously ill.

Judge Gordon Kerr KC said Co Down man Paul Downey’s year-long fraud deserved a prison sentence, as it represented a “gross breach of professional trust”, but there was medical evidence the 66-year-old was now suffering from advanced-stage leukaemia.

He said it was clear Downey, who appeared at Newry Crown Court by video-link from a hospital ward, has an “extremely poor” prognosis and will “never have a quality of life”.

Judge Kerr added that Downey did not personally benefit from his fraud and has medical needs which could not be facilitated in prison.

“As a result of that, I consider it is appropriate for the court to exercise a degree of mercy,” said Judge Kerr as he imposed a 27-month sentence which he suspended for three years.

Downey, from Mount Royal in Banbridge, entered guilty pleas last January to charges of fraud by abuse of position and false accounting on dates between July 2013 and June 2014.

Downey admitted abusing his position of trust in order to defraud the executors of the will of Catherine Hayes by writing two cheques to himself totalling £28,000 and to steal credit in the sum of £73,844.

The former solicitor entered a guilty plea to false accounting in that he destroyed, defaced, concealed or falsified a cheque stub, by falsely stating that the payee was John Hayes.

Following the admissions, 12 other charges of fraud, theft and false accounting were left on the books.

In addition to the suspended jail sentence, confiscation proceedings have been adjourned to September.

Summarising the case during his sentencing remarks today, Judge Kerr said the defendant was the principal partner in the Paul L Downey firm in Banbridge, but that a routine compliance audit by the Law Society in June 2014 found that clients’ money had been mishandled, with funds being improperly withdrawn and used to fund the running of the practice.

The audit led to a full investigation by a chartered accountant which “highlighted a number of improper postings designed to cover what had been going on”.

The main client account from which money had been taken was the estate of Ms Hayes, who, knowing she was dying with cancer, had used Downey’s firm to make a will.

Judge Kerr said there was evidence that Ms Hayes “was upset at making the will, because she knew she was going to die”, and in it she had made special provisions for a relative who had Down syndrome.

Investigations by the accountant and a local law firm who took over the running of Downey’s firm discovered that no funds were ever received by the aforementioned relative and, while two cheque stubs amounting to £28,000 were written out to her brother John Hayes, he never received any money either.

Paul Downey had falsified the stubs and written the cheques out to himself.

Sadly, Mr Hayes has since died too, but he was understood to be disappointed and angry at Downey’s dishonesty, quoted as saying he “couldn’t believe what he had done”.

According to the surviving sister, “his final year was destroyed by the shock of all his and the anger he felt at the defendant”, who had been “held in high esteem by the people of Banbridge”.

Interviewed about the fraud, Downey admitted using the funds to keep the practice afloat and claimed he intended to pay it back “once cash flow had improved”.

Judge Kerr said it was no surprise that Downey had a clear criminal record and a good work record, but when it came to a “gross breach of professional standards”, personal mitigation held little weight.

“In my view, one of the most important factors is the potential for public loss of trust for solicitors acting in a professional capacity,” said the judge, adding that “clearly, the custodial threshold has been met”.

Judge Kerr said, however, that Downey’s extreme poor health is “the nub of the case” because, while prison authorities can often provide and facilitate medical treatment for a prisoner, Downey’s condition “has reached a stage where he is requiring more and more time in hospital and constantly requires more treatment for his condition”.

It was for that reason, said the judge, that he was taking the exceptional step of suspending the prison sentence.

While he warned the seriously ill fraudster that if he reoffended he would have to serve the sentence, the judge concluded: “I do not foresee that being a realistic possibility.”