Soldier (23) charged with assaulting his partner in army barracks in Dublin

A soldier has been charged with assaulting and injuring his partner at an army barracks in Dublin.

Darragh Baldrick (23) appeared in Dublin District Court today charged over the alleged incident in Cathal Brugha barracks in the early hours of yesterday morning.

He was granted conditional bail with no garda objections and the case against him was adjourned for the directions of the DPP to be given.

Mr Baldrick, a member of the Irish defence forces, based at the barracks in Rathmines, is charged with assault causing harm to the woman.

The charge is under Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act and the incident is alleged to have happened on May 9.

Today, Garda Brendan O'Callaghan gave evidence of the accused’s arrest, charge and caution. He said he arrested the accused at the barracks yesterday morning and brought him to Rathmines garda station where he was charged at 6.55pm.

Mr Baldrick made no reply after caution, the garda said. He was handed a copy of the charge sheet.

The garda had no objection to bail subject to conditions.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €100 with no cash lodgement required.

Under conditions, Mr Baldrick must stay away from the alleged victim and her home in west Dublin. He is to have no contact with her, directly or indirectly including by social media.

Defence solicitor Evan Moore told Judge O’Reilly the accused was a member of the defence forces. Mr Baldrick and the alleged victim had no children together, he said.

The accused had no trips abroad planned, the court heard.

The judge granted free legal aid after hearing evidence of the accused’s earnings and that he had no assets.

Mr Moore then said he was seeking reporting restrictions in the case, saying the alleged assault was on the accused’s partner, and it was to “save her being identified.”

“I think that would be stretching it now,” the judge said, stating the charge.

Mr Moore said he was seeking restrictions “given the sensitivity of it.”

“I don’t see any basis for it,” Garda Sergeant Derek Spain said.

The judge refused the application for reporting restrictions and remanded the accused on bail, to appear in court again on July 5.