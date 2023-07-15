Soccer hooligan (37) who threatened cops was part of loyalist sectarian attack mob

Aaron Beech told cops he’d “knock the f**k” out of them last October.

A soccer yob exposed this week for hurling foul abuse at cops was part of the loyalist mob that killed a Catholic community worker, we can reveal.

Aaron Beech served seven years behind bars for GBH and three years for ABH after the attack on Coleraine father-of-four Kevin McDaid and a second man 14 years ago.

He was part of a 40-strong loyalist gang that invaded the Heights area of the town in May 2009.

Witnesses said the mob had been armed with pickaxe handles and baseball bats and had jumped on Mr McDaid’s head.

Beech was also the victim of a revenge attack when he was set upon by a group of men a few months after Kevin McDaid died.

He had his front teeth shattered during the assault which was carried out by notorious thug Peter ‘Skeets’ Neill Jnr, whose father ‘Skeets’ Snr was friends with Mr McDaid.

But it appears that despite his past, Beech (37) has no intention of living a quiet life and though having already spent considerable time behind bars for violence, the football hooligan told cops he’d “knock the f**k” out of them last October.

This week he was fined £200 for also telling police officers to “get to f***” as they shepherded Coleraine fans away from a derby match with Ballymena last year.

After the derby match on October 15, police were escorting around three dozen Coleraine fans along Broughshane Street towards the train station when Beech decided to walk along the middle of the road “directing the gathered young supporters”.

The police became concerned about oncoming traffic, and told Beech to get back onto the footpath, but he shouted at them to “get to f***” as well as other obscenities.

“The defendant’s behaviour appeared to incite the walking group of young males,” a prosecuting lawyer told Ballymena Magistrates Court, adding that Beech was told twice more to get back onto the footpath.

Beech told the officer however, “if you were not wearing that uniform I would knock the f*** out of you” and he was arrested when he failed to heed warnings about his behaviour.

He resisted police during the arrest and had to be restrained.

Beech, from Woodend Park in Articlave, entered guilty pleas to using disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

His defence counsel said the married father of four was “apologetic” for his behaviour and realised that with two of his sons playing lower league sports, he had set them a “poor example”.

Imposing £100 fines on each count, District Judge Nigel Broderick warned Beech that if he appeared before him again for similar offending, “you will run the risk of a custodial sentence”.

Sources in Coleraine say Beech is a regular in the town despite not living there anymore and continues to throw his weight around.

“He’s an out-and-out thug,” said a source. “It’s hard to believe he’s still getting on like that aged 37 and with four kids of his own.

Aaron Beech

“You’d think he might have learned his lesson after what he did to Kevin McDaid but there’s no remorse or shame. He’s well known for acting the big lad when he’s been drinking. He’s just never grown up.

“I doubt it’ll be the last time he appears in court. He thinks he’s some kind of role model to the young football hooligans who have attached themselves to Coleraine FC but he’s just a bit sad.”

The death of Kevin McDaid was one of the most shocking to take place in Northern Ireland in the last 20 years and it damaged community relations in Coleraine.

The vicious attack on Mr McDaid came a short time after an Old Firm cup clash between bitter rivals Rangers and Celtic.

Mr McDaid, a plasterer by trade who devoted his spare time to voluntary community work, had just returned from a fishing trip he’d organised for young men from both traditions in his area over the Twelfth.

His wife Evelyn was also beaten, along with a neighbour, who was pregnant at the time.

Another neighbour, Damien Fleming, was badly beaten and left in a coma, requiring lifelong care.

Nine men were eventually jailed in connection with the killing but nobody was ever charged with Mr McDaid’s murder.