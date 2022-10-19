Sligo man (28) admits to assaulting his partner at their Ballymote home

Jason Doyle (28) of Tower Hill Ballymote pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting Karen Maguire

A Ballymote man, who was due to go on trial on four counts of assault causing harm to his partner, pleaded guilty to the first count on the indictment at Sligo Circuit Court.

Jason Doyle (28) of Tower Hill, Ballymote pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting Karen Maguire causing her harm by punching her arm at 6 Tower Hill on January 10 last year.

The defendant had originally pleaded not guilty to this charge and to three other similar offences, of slapping the injured party, punching her head and kicking her left leg and kicking her left arm on the same date and at the same location.

A jury had been sworn in to hear the trial, but were discharged after Defence barrister Colm Smyth SC with Eoin McGovern BL instructed by Mr Robert Walsh of McGovern Walsh, Solicitors, told the court on Tuesday afternoon that the defendant could be re-arraigned.

When that was done, the defendant pleaded guilty to the first count on the indictment.

The remaining three charges were taken into consideration, and all of them would be heard on a basis of full facts at the sentencing hearing, the court heard.

Mr Smyth said the defendant had a troubled past going back to 2012 and beyond.

He had addiction issues and had been the subject of a Probation Report in Shannon two years ago.

Mr Smyth said he believed an updated Probation Report would be helpful

Mr Smyth added that the sentencing needed a background as the defendant was the only one of his family “to go off the deep end.”

He also asked for a psychologist’s report and requested that Mr Aubrey Melville of local charity, Social Groundforce, who worked with men with addiction issues, also be involved.

Mr Smyth said there were previous convictions, some of which were relevant and quite serious.

Judge Kenneth Connolly agreed with the application and remanded the defendant on existing bail conditions to the January sitting of the circuit court for sentencing.

The judge extended legal aid to cover a psychologist’s report.

The judge directed the preparation of a Probation Report to deal with past or present addiction issues and to see if the defendant was suitable for a Community Service Order.

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL (prosecuting) instructed by Ms Elisa McHugh, State Solicitor, asked for the preparation of a Victim Impact Statement on behalf of the injured party.