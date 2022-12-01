Sligo double murder accused Yousef Palani to go on trial next November

Mr Justice Paul McDermott fixed a date of November 13, 2023 for the trial

A 22-year-old man charged with murdering two men and attempting to murder another one in Sligo will go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in November next year.

Yousef Palani of Markievicz Heights in Sligo is charged with the murder of Aidan Moffitt at Carton Heights in Sligo on April 10 this year.

Mr Palani is also charged with murdering Michael Snee at City View, Connaughton Road, in the town two days later on April 12.

He is further charged with attempting to murder another man at Cleveragh Road in Sligo on April 9 last.

Defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC for Mr Palani, who appeared via video-link from Castlerea Prison in Roscommon for the brief hearing, told the judge that he expected the trial to last four weeks.