Sligo double murder accused Yousef Palani sent forward for trial

Palani (22) is charged with the murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee and the attempted murder of Anthony Burke

The Book of Evidence was served on double murder accused Yousef Palani (22) of Markievicz Heights, Sligo.

He is charged with the murder of Aidan Moffitt at his home in Cartron Heights in Sligo on April 10th 2022.

He is also charged with the murder of Michael Snee at his home at City View, Connaughton Road on April 12th.

Palani is further charged with the attempted murder of Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road on April 9th.

At Sligo District Court this morning, Sergeant Ciaran Naughton informed Judge Sandra Murphy the Book of Evidence was served on the accused.

He said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment on the three charges.

Garda Conor McNulty told the judge he served the defendant with the Book of Evidence. Sgt Naughton said his application was to return the accused for trial to the present sittings of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Defending solicitor Mr John Anderson (McGovern Walsh Solicitors) was granted legal aid with one Senior and Junior counsel.

The accused was sent forward for trial by Judge Murphy and the accused was further remanded in custody.